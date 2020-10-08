Debbie Cox
Feb. 9, 1956 - Oct. 3, 2020
Debbie Kay "Memaw" Bagley Cox of Waco, passed away early Saturday morning October 3, 2020, at the age of 64. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday October 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Darrick Bledsoe and Minister Shawn Anderson officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m., in Clarkson Cemetery near Cameron. Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks and registration to attend visitations and services at https://www.gracegardensfh.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.