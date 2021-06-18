Deborah (Debbie) Griffin



Feb. 3, 1955 - June 16, 2021



Deborah (Debbie) Faye Griffin passed away on June 16, 2021, at the age of 66 from complications of diabetes. She passed peacefully in loving care provided by Providence Hospice at the Atrium Nursing Home.



Debbie was born February 3, 1955, in Waco, Texas. She graduated from La Vega High school in 1973. While in high school, she loved her time as a member of the Pirate Drill Team. She married David Griffin on June 28, 1974. They started a family together and remained married for 28 years. After the birth of her first two children, Debbie attended Baylor University (1985) and pursued her dream of becoming an educator. Debbie inspired young minds as a teacher in Robinson ISD, University ISD, and Moody ISD. She enjoyed seeing her students get excited about learning especially in the area of mathematics. Debbie enjoyed picking up and delving into Stephen King books, binge watching crime shows, as well as collecting elephants and other African wildlife collectibles. She loved spending time with her friends and Christian family at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, TX, where she was a longtime member.



Debbie was preceded in death by her stepfather, Pearson Casey, who passed in 2016. She is survived by her mother, Wilma Casey of Waco, TX; and her father, Larry Hartley and stepmother, Barbara of Mt. Calm, TX.



Debbie is also survived by her three children, Chris Griffin and wife, Dixie, of Robinson; Marc Griffin and wife, Candy, of Jarrell; and Chelsea Brooks and husband Blake, of Abilene. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Marcus Griffin II, and Colton and Brooke Griffin.



Thank you to the staff at the Atrium Nursing home for the dedicated work over the past few years.



A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's name can be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco, TX.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.