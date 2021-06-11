Deborah Root-Pfrommer



November 14, 1945 - May 29, 2021



Dr. Deborah Lynn Neal Root-Pfrommer, 75, of Chilton, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence. Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at the Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 South Robinson Drive, Robinson, TX 76706.



Deborah was born November 14, 1945, in Buffalo, New York, to Charles and Rita Hilderbrandt Neal. She received most of her education in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in 1987. She specialized in Neurology and Psychiatry. She married James Michael Pfrommer on September 5, 1998.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



She is survived by one sister, Amanda Moses of Stilwell, Kansas.



Although only one family member survives, Deborah had a large number of people who were just like or even better than family, including Joe Hrabal, her caregiver, who she thought of as a son.



Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.