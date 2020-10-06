Debra Mills



June 11, 1958 - Oct. 3, 2020



Debra Fay Mills of Mart passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter by her side on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Littlepage Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mart Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



On June 11, 1958, Debra was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Everett and Carrie Moore. After spending her childhood in Missouri, she moved to Texas, where she met her husband, Todd Mills. They were married on March 11, 1985.



On July 12, 1992, their daughter, Nicole Mills, was born. During Debra's many years in Mart, she excelled as a cook where she was employed at Mart ISD, Mart TYC, and McLennan County Sheriff's Department. Picking pickles was one of her favorite specialties. She loved animals, especially her goats and two chihuahuas.



Her survivors include her husband, Milton Wayne (Todd) Mills of Mart; her daughter, Nicole Mills of Mart; her sister, Christine Moore of Mart; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Pallbearers will be Benny Steensen, Jay Lyles, Glen Dieterich, Jason Dieterich, Robert Murphy, and Robert Schlemmer.



Littlepage Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.