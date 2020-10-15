Della B. Thomas
March 26, 1948 - October 12, 2020
Dr. Della Barrett Thomas passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at her home after a short battle with cancer. Her memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at First United Methodist Church – Downtown Campus (formerly known as Austin Avenue United Methodist Church), located at 1300 Austin Ave., Waco TX 76701.
Della was born on March 26, 1948, in Waco. She was baptized the following year at Austin Avenue. Della was a fourth-generation member. Her great-grandfather, F.A. Winchell, was a founding trustee. Her father, Carl M. Barrett, helped lead the church's rebuilding efforts after a catastrophic fire in 1954. Like her parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, Della was faithful in worship and service at Austin Avenue for as many years as she made Waco her home.
Della went to Waco public schools from kindergarten to her senior year, graduating from Richfield High School in 1966. She then attended Baylor University, earning her bachelor's degree in 1969. Della was a devoted Baylor fan, and she spent many happy hours with family and friends cheering on the Bears (especially the three-time national champion Lady Bears).
After graduating from Baylor, Della left Waco to pursue doctoral studies at the University of North Texas. While in Denton, Della met Bruce Thomas during a chance encounter at the campus counseling center. She earned her Ph.D. in childhood counseling and education in 1975 and married Bruce the same year. Bruce and Della settled down in Irving, where they raised five rowdy boys, led Sunday School classes, made dear friends at their church "supper club," and together built a successful private psychology practice.
Della lost Bruce to cancer in 1991, and she returned home to Waco to raise her three youngest boys, then aged twelve, eight, and six. In those difficult years, Della leaned on her parents and sister. She also drew on deep stores of strength and grace. Her Christian faith taught her to live her life for others. And she lived out her faith, especially with her children: her boys, her grandchildren, and the students she served for almost 25 years as a school psychologist for Waco I.S.D.
Della finally got some well-deserved rest in retirement. She had always carved out time for travels, but her vacation schedule was packed in recent years. She spent some of her happiest days with friends and family, from Maine to Mexico City. She also enjoyed countless phone calls and out-to-eat Mondays with her sister, "Libba." And she cherished time with her grandchildren, who loved "donuts with DD." She is deeply loved and will be sorely missed by many.
Della was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bruce M. Thomas; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl M. Barrett.
Della is survived by her sons, Chip Thomas and his wife, Kim, of Temple; James Thomas of Dallas, Barrett Thomas and his wife, Charla, of Waco, Ben Thomas and his wife, Karen, of Dallas, and Sam Thomas of Houston; her sister, Elizabeth Wicklund of Waco; her grandchildren, Morgan, Jonathan, Will, Aaron, Ady, Lauren, Lelia, Evie, and Miriam; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
