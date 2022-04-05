Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores Ann Wooley Rowe
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
Send Flowers
Delores Ann Wooley Rowe

June 29, 1941 - April 2, 2022

Delores Ann Wooley Rowe, 80, of Troy, TX, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Matt Lechler officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Delores was born June 29, 1941, to William F. and Minnie (Landsford) Murphree, in Waco, TX. She married Billy Joe Wooley on January 26, 1957. They were married almost 40 years until his passing in 1997. She married Donnie Gene Rowe in December 2006. He preceded her in death in 2016. Delores managed several Dairy Queen locations around the Waco area for many years. She eventually retired from Aramark. Delores loved to go to casinos and especially enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri. Most of all, Delores loved spending time with her family and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Murphree; husband Billy Joe Wooley; husband, Donnie Gene Rowe; sister, Shirley VanDeilen; brother, James (Jim) Forrest Murphree; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Babick.

She is survived by her children, Bill Wooley and wife, Rhonda; Don Wooley and wife, Bea; and daughter, Brenda Ary; grandchildren, Johnny Wooley, Justin Wooley, Amber Sykes and husband, Shane; Hayley Lechler and husband, Matt, Ashley Babick and husband, Andrew, and Ashley Pilgrim and fiancé, John Bell; along with seven great-grandchildren.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Apr
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.