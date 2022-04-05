Delores Ann Wooley RoweJune 29, 1941 - April 2, 2022Delores Ann Wooley Rowe, 80, of Troy, TX, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Matt Lechler officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Delores was born June 29, 1941, to William F. and Minnie (Landsford) Murphree, in Waco, TX. She married Billy Joe Wooley on January 26, 1957. They were married almost 40 years until his passing in 1997. She married Donnie Gene Rowe in December 2006. He preceded her in death in 2016. Delores managed several Dairy Queen locations around the Waco area for many years. She eventually retired from Aramark. Delores loved to go to casinos and especially enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri. Most of all, Delores loved spending time with her family and friends.Delores was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Murphree; husband Billy Joe Wooley; husband, Donnie Gene Rowe; sister, Shirley VanDeilen; brother, James (Jim) Forrest Murphree; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Babick.She is survived by her children, Bill Wooley and wife, Rhonda; Don Wooley and wife, Bea; and daughter, Brenda Ary; grandchildren, Johnny Wooley, Justin Wooley, Amber Sykes and husband, Shane; Hayley Lechler and husband, Matt, Ashley Babick and husband, Andrew, and Ashley Pilgrim and fiancé, John Bell; along with seven great-grandchildren.