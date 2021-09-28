Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis McLaughlin
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Dennis McLaughlin

Jan. 25, 1953 - Sept. 25, 2021

Dennis Lee McLaughlin, 68, of Waco, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Parlor. A graveside service will be 3:30 p.m., Saturday, October 2, at Centerville Cemetery.

Born January 15, 1953, and a free spirit by nature, Dennis lived in Colorado quite a few years before moving back to Waco to be close to family. He loved Colorado and enjoyed the area there so much. Dennis enjoyed the simple things in life and had a very sweet soul and disposition. He will be missed by all and memories of him will always remain fondly in our hearts. Rest in peace Dennis and know that you will always be loved.

Preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary McKandles Watson Carter and father, Robert McLaughlin. Grandparents, Custa and Cleo McKandles, and Robert and Pauline McLaughlin.

Leaving behind sisters, Kathy Lindsey and partner, Lisa Martinez, of Hewitt, TX, Beth McLaughlin and husband, Brad, of China Spring, TX; nephews, great-nephews, nieces and a great-niece; brothers, Randy McLaughlin and wife, Lucia, from Guanacasta, Costa Rica, Mikle Royal and wife, Pat, from China Spring, David Royal and wife, Lisa, and family from China Spring; daughter, Mary McLaughlin Davis aka "Sweet Pea" and husband, Milton, from Alexandria, Louisiana and grandchildren, James, Penny, and Willow; Stuart McLaughlin of Conroe, TX, and grandchildren Jonas, Evan, Asher; and beloved pup, Trixie.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Oct
2
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Centerville Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.