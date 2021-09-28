Dennis McLaughlinJan. 25, 1953 - Sept. 25, 2021Dennis Lee McLaughlin, 68, of Waco, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Parlor. A graveside service will be 3:30 p.m., Saturday, October 2, at Centerville Cemetery.Born January 15, 1953, and a free spirit by nature, Dennis lived in Colorado quite a few years before moving back to Waco to be close to family. He loved Colorado and enjoyed the area there so much. Dennis enjoyed the simple things in life and had a very sweet soul and disposition. He will be missed by all and memories of him will always remain fondly in our hearts. Rest in peace Dennis and know that you will always be loved.Preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary McKandles Watson Carter and father, Robert McLaughlin. Grandparents, Custa and Cleo McKandles, and Robert and Pauline McLaughlin.Leaving behind sisters, Kathy Lindsey and partner, Lisa Martinez, of Hewitt, TX, Beth McLaughlin and husband, Brad, of China Spring, TX; nephews, great-nephews, nieces and a great-niece; brothers, Randy McLaughlin and wife, Lucia, from Guanacasta, Costa Rica, Mikle Royal and wife, Pat, from China Spring, David Royal and wife, Lisa, and family from China Spring; daughter, Mary McLaughlin Davis aka "Sweet Pea" and husband, Milton, from Alexandria, Louisiana and grandchildren, James, Penny, and Willow; Stuart McLaughlin of Conroe, TX, and grandchildren Jonas, Evan, Asher; and beloved pup, Trixie.