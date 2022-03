To Dee´s children- I feel your pain. Losing mama- especially one that has your back no matter what, supports you, is your biggest cheerleader- it´s tough. It hurts. I will be praying for you both. To the aunts, cousins, good friends, and others- I know Dee fought a long time against several things. She was definitely battle tested. I pray peace and comfort to you all. God bless you all.

LaKisha (Wooden) Jackson September 15, 2021