Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Devin Trujillo
2001 - 2021
BORN
2001
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Devin Trujillo

Aug. 14, 2001 - March 21, 2021

Devin Shon Trujillo, 19, of Waco, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Devin was born August 14, 2001, to Esteven "Steve" Trujillo and Amanda Barton. Devin attended schools in Waco and was working towards obtaining his Associate's degree at MCC. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Devin was a sensitive and quiet person, always generous and helpful. He enjoyed playing video games with his brother, Jake, and playing board games, especially Monopoly. Devin loved music and traveling. Some of his fondest memories were of the cruises he took with his family and ziplining in Alaska. He loved exploring new places and dreamed of touring Europe one day. Reading about and studying mythology was one of his favorite pastimes.

Devin loved McDonalds and Chick-fil-A and could have eaten their foods at every meal. He drank Big Blue, all the time! Anyone that knew Devin would pick up some Big Blue for him if they ran across it.

He loved spending time with his family, and they adored him and treasured their time spent together. Devin will truly be missed and his memory will be cherished by his parents, Amanda Barton and Jacob Gonzales; his brother, Jacob "Jake" Gonzales; his grandparents, Sandy Barton, Robert Dedeluk, Barbara Horner, Jerry Trujillo, Faustino and Laurie Gonzales (Mr. & Mrs. G); as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins who dearly loved him.

Devin was preceded in death by his father, Steve in 2003.

You may offer condolences or sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
There are no words to describe the pain of losing a child. My sincerest prayers to you and your family.
~A Mother
Friend
March 10, 2022
Please accept my sincere condolences. May the "God of all comfort " be with your family during this difficult time.
R. Flynn
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Devin´s passing. Our boys went to Mountainview school together and his grandparents lived across the street from us. Devin was a sweet boy, always happy and cheerful. I am so very sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you all.
Faith Springer
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results