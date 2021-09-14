Menu
Dezzie Thomas Leggot
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Dezzie Thomas Leggot

Nov. 19, 1932 - Sept. 10, 2021

Dezzie Thomas Leggott passed away peacefully Friday, September 10, 2021. Graveside Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, at Oakwood Cemetery with Dr. Charles Dixon officiating. Burial will follow.

Dezzie was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Waco, Texas, to Arthur and Myrtle Leggott. Dezzie was educated at Waco High and then graduated from Baylor University. While serving in the Air Force, he met and married his wife, Cecile. They spent 64 beautiful years together. D.T. went into the cattle business with his brother, Bob Leggott, and loved using his auctioneering talent. He was raised in Austin Avenue Methodist Church, and later joined First Baptist Church Waco. After he retired, he enjoyed ranching and raising cattle. Before losing his hearing, D.T. loved to sing and appreciated music. Another passion of his was watching sports. One of his favorite memories was when he attended the Masters Tournament with his good friend, Earl Bracken. He also loved being a "Pawpaw" to his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Eleanor Marstaller, and husband, Buster; Bob Leggott and wife, Bobette; and Red Leggott.

He is survived by his wife, Cecile Leggott; daughter, Lynett Holder, and husband, Mark; daughter, Lucy Leggott Screws; granddaughters, Haley Dabney, and husband, Shane, and Taylor Price, and husband, Justin; grandsons, Drake Screws and Paul Holder; great-grandchildren, Emma, Colt, Evie, and Jack; and his nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Waco and Meals on Wheels. Thank you to Sodalis and all of the wonderful caregivers.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Cecile, I am sending my condolences and sympathy to you and your family. May God comfort and bless you in these trying times.
Fredda Olson
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of D. T.'s passing. Condolences to Cecile and the family. Will miss him at Lady Bears games.
Fred Weekley
September 14, 2021
We always liked DT ! He was a nice hurt ! So sorry for you & his family!
Pat &Frank J Dicorte
September 14, 2021
On behalf of the Arthur J. and Eula Leggott Families, our deepest sympathy for your loss.
E. Wayne Leggott, Jr.
Family
September 14, 2021
