Diana Arrañaga
April 25, 1967 - Dec. 26, 2021
She was so very loved and will be greatly missed. Diana Arrañaga, 54, of Waco, passed away on December 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. A graveside service was held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Oakwood cemetery for family and friends.
Diana was born April 25, 1967, in Acuna, Mexico, to parents Rita Flores and Jaime Arrañaga. She married the love of her life Rodolfo Alvarez-Sillas and was a loving devoted mom to three children, Rodolfo Alvarez, Osiel Alvarez, and Alejandro Alvarez. Diana loved her family, she was a kind woman and would do anything to help anyone, and always welcomed people into her home with open arms.
She was a faithful servant of the lord, generous, selfless, and her actions reflected her deep faith. For many years she never missed Sunday Mass at Sacred Heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father; and brother (Jaime Arrañaga).
She leaves behind her loving husband; three sons; sisters, Irma Arrañaga, Aida Gonzalez, Patricia Arrañaga; brother, Carlos Arrañaga and wife, Rosie Arrañaga; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.