Dink Hunnicutt
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Dink Hunnicutt

Oct. 9, 1928 - Oct. 5, 2021

Dink Hunnicutt, 92, of Woodway, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 5, 2021.

Dink was born October 9, 1928, in Girard, TX, to Tom and Nona Hunnicutt. One of eight children, his family and his faith were the highest priorities of his life. He married his life long sweetheart, Anna, and they shared 73 years of a model marriage. His two children, Kenneth and Janet and their families, were of utmost importance to him. He always put others before himself as he lived a life of service.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, October 11, at First Woodway Baptist Church.

Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church - Woodway
13000 Woodway Drive, WOODWAY, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.