Dink Hunnicutt
Oct. 9, 1928 - Oct. 5, 2021
Dink Hunnicutt, 92, of Woodway, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 5, 2021.
Dink was born October 9, 1928, in Girard, TX, to Tom and Nona Hunnicutt. One of eight children, his family and his faith were the highest priorities of his life. He married his life long sweetheart, Anna, and they shared 73 years of a model marriage. His two children, Kenneth and Janet and their families, were of utmost importance to him. He always put others before himself as he lived a life of service.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, October 11, at First Woodway Baptist Church.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.