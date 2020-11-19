Dolores "Lola" Silva Lopez



July 13, 1941 - Nov. 15, 2020



Dolores "Lola" Silva Lopez ran from her Earthly body into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 15, 2020. The Holy Rosary will take place at 7 p.m., Thurs., at Connally Compton Funeral home, and the Holy Mass will take place at 10 a.m., Fri., at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Santa Cruz Cemetery in Hallsburg.



She was 79 years old physically but was mentally forever young. Lola was born on July 13, 1941, on the family farm in Elk, Texas. She was the youngest of ten siblings born to Jose and Felicitas Silva and was accused of being the most spoiled. She would be the first to admit those accusations were true! Her heart was on the family farm land and she was able to live there until six months before her death. It was where she had her happiest, saddest, funniest, and most loving moments.



Lola and Francisco Lopez have been married for 49 years. In the good times and the bad, they always loved and looked out for each other. They are parents to one daughter, Sonia Lopez Phillips. She was her daughter's biggest cheerleader and it never occurred to Lola that there was anything her daughter couldn't do. They were the best of friends and would talk on the phone at least twice a day before Lola moved in with her family in September.



As much as Lola loved being a mother to Sonia, there was nothing that could come close to her love of being a grandmother. To Lola, her grandson Landon was the apple of her eye and the moon and the stars in the sky. When he was at St. Francis Kindergarten, she came out of retirement from working for the state to go and work there to be able to spend more time with him. They would spend hours talking about life, movies, school, video games, and whatever else came up during their regular chats. They also regularly attended Bingo together where she shared her love of gambling with him. Lola cherished their time together and Landon had the best grandma for 23 years.



Before she passed, Lola told her daughter that she "loves, I mean LOVES being a Catholic". She spent as much time working for St. Francis Catholic Church as she did at home. It was her relationship with Jesus and the Virgin Mary that gives her family comfort knowing that she is celebrating up in Heaven and telling us all to dry our tears. She always spoke of how much she missed her Mamita and Apa and all her siblings. We can only imagine the beautiful family reunion they are having.



Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Felicitas Silva; her siblings, Lupe Gonzalez (Joe), Clemente Silva (Triny), Manuel Silva (Betty), Faye Cortez (Frank), Virginia Benavidez (Vicente), Janie Lugo (Charlie), Frank Silva, Josesio Silva, and Antonia Soto; her nephew, Gabriel Lugo; and nieces, Rosemary Cortez and Lydia Lugo.



Lola is survived by the love of her life, Francisco Lopez; her daughter and son-in-law, Sonia Lopez Phillips and Kacy Phillips; and her reason for breathing, Landon Lopez. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Norma Frazier, Jose Soto Jr, Sandra Gonzalez Ramos, Maggie Mercado, Esther Turner, Mary Joe Guereca, Roseanna Hernandez, Charlie Lugo, Richard Silva, Alfred Silva, Tony Cortez, Christine Cortez, Victor Benavidez, Louis Benavidez, their spouses, and great-nieces and nephews. Her "adopted" daughter, Adriana Gomez Riley, is also left to cherish her memory as well as so many "old" and new friends.



Pall bearers are Jose Soto Jr., Charlie Lugo, Tony Cortez, Chip Soto, Robert Frazier, Richard Silva, Alfred Silva, Jake Weaver, and Kris Burke.



The entire family would like to give a special thank you to her son-in-law, Kacy Phillips. Kacy took a leave from work from September until her death to stay home and take care of her. They spent countless hours together talking, watching the Price is Right and Gunsmoke, and going to her numerous appointments. He took an active role in her health care and earned the title of "Dr. Phillips". When he told Lola it was time to take her meds she would always say "Uh oh. The doctor has spoken". We are eternally grateful to you for making her last days the best they could be.



We love you, mama. You are forever in our hearts.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.