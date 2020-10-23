Dominga Sardaneta
Aug. 9, 1936 - Oct. 21, 2020
Dominga Sardaneta, 84, of Robinson, TX, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, October 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 23, at the funeral home, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Dominga was born August 9, 1936, to Manuel and Guadalupe Garcia, in Coolidge, TX.
Dominga was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ruben Sardaneta; children, Mary Sabido, Natalia Foster, Roy Sardaneta; and her siblings, Angelina Sardaneta, Susie Tobias, Cruz Garcia and Joe Garcia.
She is survived by her children, Martha Sardaneta Gaona, Rachel Breeding and husband Bill, Diana Sardaneta and Jesse Sardaneta; brothers, Raymond Garcia, Tom Garcia, Danny Garcia; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.