On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Domingo Castro, Jr., loving father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away at the age of 58.
Domingo was born July 23, 1962, in Waco, TX, to Domingo Castro, Sr., and Cindy Castro. He grew up in West and resided in the Waco Area with the exception of the handful of years he spent in Oklahoma. On Feb. 18, 1983, he married Paulette and gained a bonus daughter, Stephanie, and a year later added a daughter, Alvina, to the union.
Domingo was a very caring and compassionate man. He loved being able to help people every chance he got. He enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and building bikes, birdhouses, and anything they could dream up. He was a collector of all things.
Domingo was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Castro, Sr.; and the love of his life, Paulette.
Survivors include his daughter, Alvina and husband, Christian, and their children Abagayle, Rory, Larkyn, Carter and Kayson; bonus daughter, Stephanie and her children, Alexandria, Skylar, Shaylee, and Shane, Jr.; his mother, Cindy Castro of the home; seven sisters and spouses, Laura Castro and Wyllie, Michell George and Eddie, Anna Warrick, Nikki Castro Laws and Bryan, Christy Sanchez, Sandra Castro and Sara Castro; one brother, Edmond Castro; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.
So sorry for your and your family´s loss Anna. Sending hugs and keeping you in my prayers. Take good care
Lillian Baumgartner
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss sending healing thoughts to you all
Michelle york
March 2, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace
Rebecca Morris
March 2, 2021
Our deepest and most sincere condolences, Jr. was a great family man and friend, he will be missed by so many...Rest Easy Jr.
Alfred Lee & Mitzi
March 1, 2021
Offering my condolences to the family. He will be missed.
Domingo Sonny Grinie
March 1, 2021
I truly love Jr. He was my best friend. I miss you Mingo. Fly my friend. I will see you again. Love you.
Dawn Schloss
February 28, 2021
Never seen him without a smile on his face and kind words to share. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Pam Spearman-Simons
February 28, 2021
I have know junior since I was 9 years old . He was always kind to me and really adored me growing up. He was a great soul and will be missed . Sorry for your loss and i will pray the lord guves the family strength to get through this hard time .