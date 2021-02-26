Domingo Castro, Jr.



July 23, 1962 - Feb. 20, 2021



On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Domingo Castro, Jr., loving father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away at the age of 58.



Domingo was born July 23, 1962, in Waco, TX, to Domingo Castro, Sr., and Cindy Castro. He grew up in West and resided in the Waco Area with the exception of the handful of years he spent in Oklahoma. On Feb. 18, 1983, he married Paulette and gained a bonus daughter, Stephanie, and a year later added a daughter, Alvina, to the union.



Domingo was a very caring and compassionate man. He loved being able to help people every chance he got. He enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and building bikes, birdhouses, and anything they could dream up. He was a collector of all things.



Domingo was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Castro, Sr.; and the love of his life, Paulette.



Survivors include his daughter, Alvina and husband, Christian, and their children Abagayle, Rory, Larkyn, Carter and Kayson; bonus daughter, Stephanie and her children, Alexandria, Skylar, Shaylee, and Shane, Jr.; his mother, Cindy Castro of the home; seven sisters and spouses, Laura Castro and Wyllie, Michell George and Eddie, Anna Warrick, Nikki Castro Laws and Bryan, Christy Sanchez, Sandra Castro and Sara Castro; one brother, Edmond Castro; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.