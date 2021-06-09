Don Clinton Thompson
November 25, 1933 - June 6, 2021
Don Clinton Thompson, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed away at home on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m., June 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Jeff Drott, Don's nephew, officiating. A reception will follow. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, with Robert S. Braswell IV officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thurs. night, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Don was born on Nov. 25, 1933, at his family's home in Carlton. His parents, Hob and Nona, owned the only grocery store in Carlton. He and his younger sister, Shirley, both graduated from Carlton High School. Don was a talented athlete. He was the star quarterback on their six-man football team and an ace baseball pitcher. He attended Howard Payne University for two years. In June 1953, Don married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Sharp. They began their married life in west Texas. Their daughter, Angela Dawn, was born in Odessa on Jan. 31, 1955. They eventually moved back to Carlton and Don worked in the grocery store with his dad for a short time. He got hired at Central Freight Lines in November 1959 and they moved to Waco. Their son, Michael Todd, was born on Sept. 27, 1961. Don worked his way up the ladder at Central Freight Lines and became Vice President of Operations. He was a loyal and devoted employee for 32 years. After his tenure at Central, he went to work for FFE for 20 years. Peggy passed away in 1980. Don married Kathy Bennett on March 10, 1990. He and Kathy had a beautiful and loving relationship. They enjoyed traveling and especially loved their time in Colorado. Kathy devoted her life to loving and caring for Don. She was his soulmate, best friend, and angel.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Hobdy and Nona Thompson; his wife and the mother of his children, Peggy Sharp Thompson; his in-laws, Bailey Sharp and Leona Sharp; his sister, Shirley McKnight; his father-in-law, Allyn Bennett; and his brothers-in-law, Stephen Bennett and James Bennett.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Thompson; his daughter, Angie Braswell; his son-in-law, Gordon Braswell; his son, Todd Thompson; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Thompson; his brothers-in-law, Lee McKnight, Kenneth Bennett, and Allyn Bennett; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don's pallbearers will be Spencer Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Kris Braswell, Greg Drott, Louis Drott, Gordon Braswell, R.T. Bennett, Kenneth Bennett, David Bennett, and Stephen Bennett, Jr.
Memorial tributes may be made to METAvivor ([email protected]
), in honor of Erin Gibbs, or a charity of your choice
.
Don Thompson was bigger than life, full of fun, never forgot a name, the best joke teller, and an amazing dancer, especially to his favorite song, "Jeremiah was a Bullfrog." He loved his family and friends!
.
