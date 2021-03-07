I never actually ever met Me. Flentge, but have heard many, many good things about him over many, many years!! I was married to one of the late Dub and Della Marshall's daughters!! And Mr. Flentge was almost Mr. Gatesville, because of him being born/raised there,, and having so many businesses to contribute so many good things toward Gatesville!! May He Rest-In-Peace!! And he sure is going to be missed by many, many people!!! Plus, I love his Cap!!! GOD bless him and his Family and Friends!!

Ronald Bredemeyer March 9, 2021