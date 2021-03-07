Donald Flentge
March 28, 1930 - Feb. 15, 2021
Donald Flentge, native son of Gatesville, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, peacefully in his sleep after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia, at the age of 90.
Donald (Don) was born on Waco Street to Alberta Jones Flentge and Edmund Lewis Flentge. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Miriam Stahr Flentge; one son, Kurt Edmund Flentge; both of his parents; his sisters, Marjorie and Sandra; and his brother, Little Edmund and dear friend, Mildred McClellan.
Don was a charter member of Gatesville High School, a member of the band, orchestra, track and football teams. After graduation from GHS, Donald joined the United States Air Force and served in Korea and Japan. He returned to the US and attended the University of Texas in Austin, graduating with a degree in pharmacy.
After graduation he moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area to work in several different pharmacies. He met Miriam Stahr in Dallas and they were married in 1958. In 1960 the couple moved to Gatesville and this is where they joined in a business partnership with Bert Floyd. Over the years they bought out several other business including the original Flentge Drug from his father, Ed. Don bought out Bert and continued to buy other businesses in Gatesville over the almost 50 years he worked. Don sold Don Flentge Drug and Ace Hardware in 2000.
Don loved to travel and had visited almost every continent, concluding with a long awaited trip to the Egyptian pyramids and a Nile Cruise.
Don was an avid golfer and was a member of the Gatesville Country club for over 60 years. Don was a lifelong hunter with many a trophy deer he was that he was proud to tell about to anyone who asked.
He is survived by a son, Todd C. Flentge of Gatesville; daughter, Laura Quinn and her husband, John, of Longmont, Colorado; daughter, Stahr* Freedle and her husband, Jerry, of Durango, Colorado; granddaughters, Logan Freedle, her fiancé, Westly Moore, of Durango, Colorado, and Presley Burkhardt of Gatesville; and dear and lifelong friends, Bob Potts of Dallas and Ray Kirby of Waco.
Donations to be made in lieu of flowers to: American Cancer Society
, The Lewy Body Dementia Association, The Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
) or any charity of your choice
.
Services to be determined.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.