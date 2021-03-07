Menu
Donald Flentge
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home
3110 Airport Road
Temple, TX
Donald Flentge

March 28, 1930 - Feb. 15, 2021

Donald Flentge, native son of Gatesville, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, peacefully in his sleep after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia, at the age of 90.

Donald (Don) was born on Waco Street to Alberta Jones Flentge and Edmund Lewis Flentge. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Miriam Stahr Flentge; one son, Kurt Edmund Flentge; both of his parents; his sisters, Marjorie and Sandra; and his brother, Little Edmund and dear friend, Mildred McClellan.

Don was a charter member of Gatesville High School, a member of the band, orchestra, track and football teams. After graduation from GHS, Donald joined the United States Air Force and served in Korea and Japan. He returned to the US and attended the University of Texas in Austin, graduating with a degree in pharmacy.

After graduation he moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area to work in several different pharmacies. He met Miriam Stahr in Dallas and they were married in 1958. In 1960 the couple moved to Gatesville and this is where they joined in a business partnership with Bert Floyd. Over the years they bought out several other business including the original Flentge Drug from his father, Ed. Don bought out Bert and continued to buy other businesses in Gatesville over the almost 50 years he worked. Don sold Don Flentge Drug and Ace Hardware in 2000.

Don loved to travel and had visited almost every continent, concluding with a long awaited trip to the Egyptian pyramids and a Nile Cruise.

Don was an avid golfer and was a member of the Gatesville Country club for over 60 years. Don was a lifelong hunter with many a trophy deer he was that he was proud to tell about to anyone who asked.

He is survived by a son, Todd C. Flentge of Gatesville; daughter, Laura Quinn and her husband, John, of Longmont, Colorado; daughter, Stahr* Freedle and her husband, Jerry, of Durango, Colorado; granddaughters, Logan Freedle, her fiancé, Westly Moore, of Durango, Colorado, and Presley Burkhardt of Gatesville; and dear and lifelong friends, Bob Potts of Dallas and Ray Kirby of Waco.

Donations to be made in lieu of flowers to: American Cancer Society, The Lewy Body Dementia Association, The Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org/donate) or any charity of your choice.

Services to be determined.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
I worked for Don for several years and we became good friends after that. Spent many an hour Quail hunting with Don. We never did agree on who had the best dog. Don will be missed.
Jim Bob Everett
March 23, 2021
I never actually ever met Me. Flentge, but have heard many, many good things about him over many, many years!! I was married to one of the late Dub and Della Marshall's daughters!! And Mr. Flentge was almost Mr. Gatesville, because of him being born/raised there,, and having so many businesses to contribute so many good things toward Gatesville!! May He Rest-In-Peace!! And he sure is going to be missed by many, many people!!! Plus, I love his Cap!!! GOD bless him and his Family and Friends!!
Ronald Bredemeyer
March 9, 2021
