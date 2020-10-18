Menu
Donald John Farrell
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Donald John Farrell

June 3, 1942 - October 13, 2020

Don Farrell, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Don started his career at SMU after his two year service in the Army. There he met his adoring wife and best friend, Patricia Wood. From there Don started a 34 year career with the VA. After his retirement he enjoyed family, fishing, cooking and everything life had to offer. Don loved his ten grandchildren and taught them all skills he had learned throughout life. There was never a need for a handyman due to his incredible skills and willingness to help, teach and learn. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Wood Farrell; oldest son, Chad Farrell and family; Elizabeth Doty and family; and Christine Cofer and family. He will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
