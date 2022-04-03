Menu
Donald McClinton
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
Donald McClinton

November 8, 1938 - April 2, 2022

Donald McClinton, of Oglesby, passed away Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Oglesby First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Rrev. Joy Afttori officiating. Interment will follow in Eagle Springs Cemetery.

The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are encouraged to leave a fond message about Donald.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Oglesby
109 College Avenue, Oglesby, TX
Apr
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Oglesby
109 College Avenue, Oglesby, TX
Apr
6
Interment
11:30a.m.
Eagle Springs Cemetery
1360 CR 311, McGregor, TX
