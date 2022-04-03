Donald McClinton
November 8, 1938 - April 2, 2022
Donald McClinton, of Oglesby, passed away Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Oglesby First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Rrev. Joy Afttori officiating. Interment will follow in Eagle Springs Cemetery.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.