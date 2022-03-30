Menu
Donald Melasky
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
Mar, 30 2022
Donald Melasky

Aug. 3, 1929 - March 27, 2022

Don, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in West, on Sunday, March 27. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at the Bellmead Funeral Home. Visitation will also be open on Thursday, all day.

Don was born in Alva, Oklahoma, to Joe and Clara (Martin) Melasky. He was a humble and avid golfer - keeping up a rigorous twice a week regime up until mid-last year. When he wasn't golfing, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, going out to eat and going to great lengths to steal the check to pay before they could notice. He graduated from Waco High School in 1948. He joined the Texas National Guard but was not utilized for active duty. He worked for Southwestern Bell, now AT&T, for 40 years in many roles, holding a certificate as a Radio Telephone Operator. He was married to his wife, Norma, for 59 years. Don possessed an infectious sense of humor and always holstered a ready smile.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Neil and Michael; and wife, Norma.

He is survived by his granddaughters, Jennifer Melasky of West and Carol Hurst, husband, Ronnie; and great-grandson, Rowyn of Waco; cousin, Larry Adamik and wife, Sue, of Waco; and several other cousins.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
