I smiled because of good memories when I saw Don's name in the Waco paper on line. During the 50s my family lived on. Shepherd St and the Nunn family lived on the other side of Memorial Dr. During those years the pastor at the Methodist Church on Memorial back towards Valley Mills Drive had Gatherings each week where he played music and we did ring & square dances. My sister and I went as did Don and Charles. I had a massive crush on the older, handsome Charles. Don was a year ahead of me in school. Our family moved across town in the 7th grade and I went to a different school. I lost track of the Nunn boys but have great memories of those years. It appears he had a good life and family, that's always good to know. I'm glad to see he had a church family, the most important thing we have is Christian friends. Blessings from Nebraska as you grieve your husband. Jenny Cooper Raymond

Jenny Cooper Raymond December 13, 2020