Donald Ray Nunn
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Donald Ray Nunn

July 8, 1943 - Dec. 11, 2020

Donald Ray Nunn, Sr., 77, of Gholson, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, at Gholson Cemetery. You may pay your respects from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, December 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Don was born July 8, 1943, in Waco, TX, to the late William and Lois (Coleman) Nunn.

He grew up in Waco and attended Waco schools. After high school Don served his country in the US Army and TX National Guard where he was recognized as a M-1 Rifle Marksman. He later enlisted in the US Navy, receiving the Navy Commendation Medal. Don had many hobbies, but fishing was at the top of the list. He looked forward to his Sundays attending Hubbard Cowboy Church and above all things he loved the Lord, his wife of 51 years, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles J and Roscoe Nunn; and his son, Donald Ray Nunn, Jr.

Don leaves behind his loving wife, Corrine "Connie" Nunn; son, Sean Nunn and wife, Sherry; and two daughters, Djuna and Kimberly. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons, Kyle Nunn (wife Lindsey), and Clayton Nunn; and great-grandson, Wyatt Nunn; along with three bonus grandchildren and five bonus great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind brother, Travis Nunn and wife, Gayle; and two sisters-in-law, Sherry and Cyndie.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers over the last several weeks and the healthcare staffs caring for him. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Hubbard Cowboy Church, Attn: Building Fund, PO Box 278, Hubbard, TX 76648.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Gholson Cemetery
TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. I’m praying for you all. Connie, if I can ever help with anything, please let me know. Love you girl.
Carolyn Nichols
Friend
December 14, 2020
I smiled because of good memories when I saw Don's name in the Waco paper on line. During the 50s my family lived on. Shepherd St and the Nunn family lived on the other side of Memorial Dr. During those years the pastor at the Methodist Church on Memorial back towards Valley Mills Drive had Gatherings each week where he played music and we did ring & square dances. My sister and I went as did Don and Charles. I had a massive crush on the older, handsome Charles. Don was a year ahead of me in school. Our family moved across town in the 7th grade and I went to a different school. I lost track of the Nunn boys but have great memories of those years. It appears he had a good life and family, that's always good to know. I'm glad to see he had a church family, the most important thing we have is Christian friends. Blessings from Nebraska as you grieve your husband. Jenny Cooper Raymond
Jenny Cooper Raymond
December 13, 2020
