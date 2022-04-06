Menu
Donald Parks
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
Donald Parks

July 14, 1939 - March 30, 2022

Don Parks, a former Waco, Texas, resident and founding partner of Central Texas Corrugated, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Austin, Texas, on March 30, 2022. Don was born July 14, 1939, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and spent his formative years in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn; daughters, Beth Kilgo (Billy) and Melissa Takamatsu (Steve); and grandchildren, Parker and Kelsey Kilgo, and Hana and Dori Takamatsu of Austin, TX. Additional information can be found at the following link: www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2022.
