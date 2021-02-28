Donald WorkmanJan. 22, 1928 - Feb. 23, 2021It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donald Arthur Workman, of Gholson, TX, on February 23, at the age of 93 years. He passed peacefully in his home with his son at his side.Don was preceded in death by two of the loves of his life, Patricia Workman (DD1998) and Billie Jones (DD2010). Don is survived by the third love of his life, Billie Monk. Don is survived in life by his son, Mikel; his appointed daughters, Linnette and Beverly; his brother, Darrell and his wife, Lillian, and sister-in-law, Bonnie; his grandchildren, Tianna and TC and their spouses, Cash and Brittany, respectively, as well as his three great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his self-adopted sons, Curtis, Bruce, Corbet, Radney, Dean, and Gary, and will be loved and missed by many other family and friends. Don was recently heartbreakingly preceded in death by his eldest son, Lloyd Arthur "Skip" Workman. As well as his mother, Olga; father, Art; and his brother, John.Born in Minot, North Dakota, Don was raised on the family farm alongside his two brothers. As a young adult he was inducted into the Army, where he traveled overseas and fulfilled his duty. After the Army, he settled in Longview, Texas, where he attended Le Tourneau college and met Pat, the mother of his two boys, Skippy and Mikel. After college, Don and family traveled the southern US during his time working for the Atomic Energy Commission. While working with the AEC, Don was contracted to build a pressurized container that contained the atmospheric control switch that went to space with the 1969 lunar landing. Next, Don settled in Gholson, TX, after taking a job at TSTI as program chairman of the welding department from which he eventually retired. After retirement, Don still was a major part of the community, he lead a youthful and fun life dancing with the Czech Folk Dancers of West, and enjoying many great dinners with a Waco Gourmet group. In Don's later years, he loved playing cribbage, pinochle, and spades with his son Skip, grandson Terry, and Billie Monk and Billie Jones. He enjoyed taking his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren out for lunch at El Con, and he would jump at an opportunity to see his family if only for five minutes.Our papa Don was an incredibly special person that has done amazing things, and touched the lives of many, many people. He will be deeply missed by us and all who knew him. -Tianna & TCA Celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date, most likely this summer, when it is safer to gather en masse. Memorial donations can be made to Don's great-grandchildren's (Cayne, Frank, and Hazel) future educations. Donations can be sent in memory of Don to Terry Workman at 1954 Rambling Ridge Lane Carrollton, TX 75007 to be deposited in their respective education funds.