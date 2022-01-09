Donna Delleene Griffin
June 6, 1959 - Dec. 29, 2021
Donna Delleene (Mangino) Griffin, 62, passed away at her home in Waco on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Gholson. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.
Donna was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 6, 1959. Donna graduated from Connally High School in 1978. Then earned an Associate Degree in Drafting from TSTI and later went on to receive an Associate Degree in Accounting from MCC. She also obtained a certificate in Floral Design from TSTC.
She worked a variety of jobs over the years, including The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Central Texas Iron Works, J.C. Penny's, Silk Plants Plus, and retired from RGIS.
Donna enjoyed many hobbies including making homecoming mums, crocheting, Diamond dot paintings and reading.
Survivors include her parents, Helen and James (Gino) Mangino; sisters, Debbie Mann, husband Marc, and Dusty Young, husband Jamie; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and also Donna's pride and joy were her two dogs.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.