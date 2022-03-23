Donna Lynn Makowski
Aug. 20, 1953 - March 12, 2022
Donna Lynn Makowski left her temporary Earthly home to join God's Heavenly chorus on March 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Peggy Soule; and is survived by her immediate family, loving husband, Mike; brother-in-law, Andy Makowski; sister-in-law Carole Makowski; the two family cats, Monster and Phydeaux; and many extended family members and friends across the country.
Donna was born August 20, 1953, in South Bend, Indiana, the home of her beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The family eventually moved to Los Angeles where Donna grew up and made friends in the Inglewood school systems. She discovered her excellent number and proof-reading skills and began her work career as a bank clerk. Later she moved to Goodland, KS, becoming a department store clerk. It was there that she made new friendships with a community of friends with whom she has remained close over the years.
Donna moved to Waco, TX, in about 1980 where she met Mike Makowski at St. John's United Methodist Church. Mike was the church organist and Donna was an alto in the choir. The two hit it off as friends almost immediately. In 1988 they became the last couple united in marriage in the St John's building before that building was sold. The building sale was prompted by the earlier merger of three methodist churches (St. John's, Brookview and Trinity) and the need for a larger facility in a more centralized part of town. Central United Methodist Church was ultimately located at Highway 6 and Bagby where it exists today as a beacon on the hill for anyone wishing to learn more about Jesus. As an original member in the new church Donna was extremely proud of its heritage and mission and has continued to faithfully support it especially the choral music, handbell programs and outreach ministries.
One of the unexpected outcomes of the merger was the new lasting friendship/bond formed between Donna, Mike, Bob Sowder and Sue Sowder - the "Silver Lining Gospel Quartet". Hangin', sangin' and travlin' with the Sowders was always a special treat and joy.
Donna assisted Mike in the ownership and management of his specialized computer software company (BTS) for about 30 years starting in the 1980s. Together they provided turnkey accounting and inventory management solutions to customers who trusted them across the country.
For approximately the last ten years of her life Donna was a beloved bus driver for students with "special needs" in the Midway School System. Safely picking up and delivering "her kids" each day was an adventure of which she never tired.
When not singing or driving her school bus, Donna loved embroidering, sewing, painting, crafts, watching movies, participating in theatrical productions, traveling with her friends and chilling out at home. She was looking forward to portraying "Mother Superior" in an upcoming production at Brazos Theatre.
A "Celebration of Donna's Life" will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, Central United Methodist 5740 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX 76712.
Donna wanted those attending to wear brightly colored clothing if possible. A meal will be provided afterward to all guests. Friends who are unable to attend can view the service online at https://facebook.com/cumcwaco
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory can be made to the following organizations…
Central United Methodist Church (Music Ministries)
Central Texas Choral SocietyMD Anderson Cancer Center
Cancer Research Center
Waco Civic Theatre
Brazos Theatre
Fuzzy Friends Rescue
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.