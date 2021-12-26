Donna MeadApril 23, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2021Donna Eugena Mead, 92, of Waco passed away Monday December 20, 2021, at her residence. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday December 28, at Waco Memorial Park. Pastor Stuart Huey of Faith Temple Baptist Church will be officiating.Mrs. Mead was born April 23, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV. She married Delford Urson Mead Jr. January 28, 1950. Together they owned and operated Prides Produce Market in Belpre, Ohio, and operated Mead Produce at the Farmers Market in Waco, TX.She was preceded in death by her husband, Delford Mead; and parents, Charles and Bernice Grim of Belpre, OH; brothers, Charles Grim Jr. of Gainesville, FL, Raymond Grim of Belpre, OH; and sister, Helen Beall of Alliance, OH.She is survived by two of her siblings, Russell Grim of Jacksonville, FL and Phyllis Jean Miller of Belpre, OH; her two children, Roger Mead and wife, Mary Jean Mead, of Lorena, Susan Kelliher and husband, John Kelliher, of Wilmington, DE; three grandchildren, Michael Mead and wife, Diana Mead, of Georgetown, TX, Russell Mead and wife, Nikki Mead, of Waco, Giana Kelliher of Wilmington, DE; three great-grandchildren, Xavier Mead, Brandon Mead, and Kyla Mead; and many nieces and nephews. Special family friend, Barbara Harless. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Faith Temple Baptist Church in Lorena.