Donnie WhiteAug. 2, 1957 - April 2, 2022Donnie Lynn White, 64, of Mount Calm, Texas passed away at his home Saturday, April 2, 2022. No services are planned at his request. Survivors include his wife, Sandra White; son, Keith White; and daughter, Stacie Merchant; step-children, Margaret Forrest, Davalene Schimdt and Rave Jones, he also had 13 grandchildren.