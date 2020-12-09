Dear Family of precious Dora, please know that many many seniors send our sincerest regrets and condolences to each of you. Dora was truly the MOST BEAUTIFUL LADY INSIDE & OUT. Angel is a perfect word. Amazing highest accomplishments ever. She was in our YOUTH PRISON MINISTRY GROUP, leading kids qge 8 to 18 to CHRIST with HIS Gospel & her delightful loving & charming personality. Cant wait to meet her in heaven again. Praying for you with all our love, honor & praise to GOD for allowing her to be a part of our lives too. God bless you.

Gloria & Jim Helleson December 9, 2020