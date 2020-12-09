Dora Jean McDonald Sanderford of Midland, TX, passed away December 3, 2020. A visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, December 10, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Dear Family of precious Dora, please know that many many seniors send our sincerest regrets and condolences to each of you. Dora was truly the MOST BEAUTIFUL LADY INSIDE & OUT. Angel is a perfect word. Amazing highest accomplishments ever. She was in our YOUTH PRISON MINISTRY GROUP, leading kids qge 8 to 18 to CHRIST with HIS Gospel & her delightful loving & charming personality. Cant wait to meet her in heaven again. Praying for you with all our love, honor & praise to GOD for allowing her to be a part of our lives too. God bless you.