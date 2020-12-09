Menu
Dora Jean McDonald Sanderford
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Dora Jean McDonald Sanderford

April 6, 1925 - Dec. 3, 2020

Dora Jean McDonald Sanderford of Midland, TX, passed away December 3, 2020. A visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, December 10, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Dec
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Wilkerson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Waco, TX
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family of precious Dora, please know that many many seniors send our sincerest regrets and condolences to each of you. Dora was truly the MOST BEAUTIFUL LADY INSIDE & OUT. Angel is a perfect word. Amazing highest accomplishments ever. She was in our YOUTH PRISON MINISTRY GROUP, leading kids qge 8 to 18 to CHRIST with HIS Gospel & her delightful loving & charming personality. Cant wait to meet her in heaven again. Praying for you with all our love, honor & praise to GOD for allowing her to be a part of our lives too. God bless you.
Gloria & Jim Helleson
December 9, 2020
