Doreen KeetonOct. 10, 1963 - Nov. 2, 2020Doreen Keeton, 57, of Waco passed away suddenly on Nov. 2, 2020, at her home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, at OakCrest funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakwood cemetery.Doreen was born on Oct. 10, 1963, in Orange County, CA, to Billy Jones and Eva Garland. After meeting the love of her life Dennis Keeton, she settled down in Waco, TX, to raise her family.For the last ten years she was employed at Atwood's as the clothing manager. When she was not working, her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.Doreen was small in stature, but large in heart with a fiery spirit. She had an infectious laugh and her favorite nickname was Gammy. Loving on her babies was her favorite pastime.Doreen was preceded in death by her husband; son, Darrell Joe Keeton; mother, Eva Young; sister, Angela Jones; niece, Kristie Gonzales; and nephew, Eric Keeton.Survivors include her father and stepmother, Billy and Pamela Jones; brother and sister, Evan and Keri; four children, Ginger, Britney, Hollie and husband, Cody, and Zach; her grandchildren, Kenzie, Liam, Mina and Gemma, and a host of extended family and friends who loved her dearly.Pallbearers will be Zach Keeton, Evan Jones, Shane Keeton, Buddy Locklar, Billy Wayne Hill, and Cody Walston.All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.