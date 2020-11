Doreen Nanette KeetonOct. 10, 1963 - Nov. 2, 2020Doreen Nanette Keeton, 57, of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, November 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, November 8, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All Covid–19 restrictions will be observed.