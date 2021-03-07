Menu
Doris Azbell
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Doris Azbell

Nov. 7, 1929 - March 5, 2021

Doris Elizabeth Dunn Azbell joined her Savior, husband, son and family at her home surrounded by her loved ones on March 5, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, in the Garden Room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. in Waco.

Doris was born November 7, 1929, to Ernest and Mary Dunn in Mount Calm, Texas. Early in her life, the family moved to the farming community of South Bosque, Texas; where she attended school and Harris Creek Baptist Church. When she was 12, her beloved daddy, Ernest, passed away, and the family moved to Waco.

Doris graduated from Waco High School in 1947. After graduation she worked at Higginbotham's Hardware, James Connally Air Force Base and Texas Retail Grocers Association. After raising her family, she later went to work at the Waco VA Medical Center, retiring in February 1996 after 19 years of dedicated service.

Doris was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, proudly serving as the Youth Secretary for over 45 years. Doris was faithfully dedicated to her church, adding many other roles to her Christian servitude.

On January 15, 1955, she married Billy Azbell, Sr., beginning her real life's work with the birth of Billy Lee, Jr., Timmy and Donna. Doris was a loving wife and supported her late husband, Billy, Sr., in every way a wife could. Doris was a wonderful wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all, always making her home welcoming with a smile and pleasantry throughout her life. She was happiest at home with her family, in her kitchen as an amazing cook, spending time with her sister-in-law, Helen Azbell Crocker, traveling and visiting her cows.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Timmy; and seven siblings.

She is proudly survived by her son, Billy Lee Azbell, Jr., and wife, Faye; daughter, Donna Azbell and David Massey; sister-in-law, Helen Azbell Crocker; and grandchildren, April Sampson and husband, Richard, Jaymi Smith and Steven Striegler, Billy Dale Azbell and wife, Katie, and Charles Rodgers; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Cecil Dunn, Steve Dunn, Sidney Wolfe, Dale Sanders, Richard Sampson and Danny Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Azbell Electronics.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Avenue, Waco TX 76706 or charity of choice.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Mar
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy. She was an absolute pleasure to work beside and a true treasure to know. God bless her family in love and light and comfort yall in yalls time of need.
Lorie Thornton
March 16, 2021
You've gone to be with the Lord. God Bless.
Richard Case and Linda(Mai)Davis
March 13, 2021
Please accept my condolences. I know it´s so hard to lose your beloved mother and grandmother. May her soul Rest In Peace.
Mona Youts
March 11, 2021
My prayers to the Azbell family. Mrs Azbell was always so kind to me growing up.
Lori Wilkins
March 11, 2021
My Nanny was the definition of love. She loved her family, her friends, her Lord, her church and was kind to everyone. She was one of a kind. God made her special and gave her to our family and for that we are blessed.
Billy Dale Azbell
March 9, 2021
Thank you my sweet, precious; Nanny, for giving me 40 years of love that I’ll cherish until the day I’m in your loving arms again. My heart is so broken with the loss of you; yet my soul is restored knowing I’ll see you again. You are, were, and always will be my one of my greatest gifts in life. I love you in a way that I’ll never love another person again. Philippians 1:3. ❤
Jaymi Azbell-Smith
Grandchild
March 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Azbell Family.May she rest in peace.
Jim & Connie Mabry
March 7, 2021
