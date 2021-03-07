Doris Azbell
Nov. 7, 1929 - March 5, 2021
Doris Elizabeth Dunn Azbell joined her Savior, husband, son and family at her home surrounded by her loved ones on March 5, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, in the Garden Room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. in Waco.
Doris was born November 7, 1929, to Ernest and Mary Dunn in Mount Calm, Texas. Early in her life, the family moved to the farming community of South Bosque, Texas; where she attended school and Harris Creek Baptist Church. When she was 12, her beloved daddy, Ernest, passed away, and the family moved to Waco.
Doris graduated from Waco High School in 1947. After graduation she worked at Higginbotham's Hardware, James Connally Air Force Base and Texas Retail Grocers Association. After raising her family, she later went to work at the Waco VA Medical Center, retiring in February 1996 after 19 years of dedicated service.
Doris was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, proudly serving as the Youth Secretary for over 45 years. Doris was faithfully dedicated to her church, adding many other roles to her Christian servitude.
On January 15, 1955, she married Billy Azbell, Sr., beginning her real life's work with the birth of Billy Lee, Jr., Timmy and Donna. Doris was a loving wife and supported her late husband, Billy, Sr., in every way a wife could. Doris was a wonderful wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all, always making her home welcoming with a smile and pleasantry throughout her life. She was happiest at home with her family, in her kitchen as an amazing cook, spending time with her sister-in-law, Helen Azbell Crocker, traveling and visiting her cows.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Timmy; and seven siblings.
She is proudly survived by her son, Billy Lee Azbell, Jr., and wife, Faye; daughter, Donna Azbell and David Massey; sister-in-law, Helen Azbell Crocker; and grandchildren, April Sampson and husband, Richard, Jaymi Smith and Steven Striegler, Billy Dale Azbell and wife, Katie, and Charles Rodgers; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Dunn, Steve Dunn, Sidney Wolfe, Dale Sanders, Richard Sampson and Danny Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Azbell Electronics.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Avenue, Waco TX 76706 or charity of choice
.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.