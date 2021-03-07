Thank you my sweet, precious; Nanny, for giving me 40 years of love that I’ll cherish until the day I’m in your loving arms again. My heart is so broken with the loss of you; yet my soul is restored knowing I’ll see you again. You are, were, and always will be my one of my greatest gifts in life. I love you in a way that I’ll never love another person again. Philippians 1:3. ❤

Jaymi Azbell-Smith Grandchild March 7, 2021