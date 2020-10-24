Doris FerrillJune 2, 1933 - Oct. 20, 2020Doris, 87, of Northcrest, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice Hospital on October 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home followed by burial at Tours Cemetery. Viewing (come and go) will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 26. Due to the current COVID 19 mandate limited seating will be available.Doris was born June 2, 1933, to Alvin and Irene Vrba. She graduated from West High School and married Willis J. Smith, who was a member of the United States Air Force and traveled to many bases in the U.S., France and Germany. Doris had six children, Anthony and Anette, Steven and Karen, Michael, Larry and Dena, Melissa and FJ and Patrick and Caren. Survivors include Wilburt Vrba, Frances Vochoska, Anna Vrba, Mary Hoverson, Jeanie Collard and Charlotte Lowe. She is preceded in death by Loraine Trull, Gladys Johnson and Michael Smith.Doris had remarried to E.R. Ferrill; she leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine's Hospice team for all the love and care they provided to our mother.