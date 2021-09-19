Doris Fugate



March 7, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2021



Gladys Doris Faubion Fugate, 91, of Waco, Texas, passed away September 2, 2021, at Heartis Seniors Living in Woodway, Texas where she had resided since 2017. She was born on March 7, 1930, in Crawford, Texas, the last child of eight children born to Revy and Christena Faubion. Doris grew up in Crawford and Coryell City, Texas, where she attended elementary school. The family later moved to Bellmead, Texas, where she attended and graduated from La Vega High School.



Doris was married to Paul Edward Fugate for 68 years, until his death in 2018.



Doris and Paul were charter members of the Woodway Methodist Church, which later became the Central Presbyterian Church to which she belonged.



Doris owned Custom Costumes of Waco until her retirement in 2017. She created and provided Baylor University with the first Baylor Bear Mascot Costume and the numerous props, clothes and uniforms that the Baylor Bear Mascots wore. She provided many more Bear Mascots over the years. She also designed and made costumes for Baylor University productions, including All University Sing.



Doris was preceded in death by parents, Revy and Christena Faubion; husband, Paul Fugate; four brothers and three sisters; and infant daughter, Jackie Fugate.



Doris is survived by four children, Paula Fielder and husband, Mike, Jo Ann Reno and husband, Barry, Will Fugate, and John Fugate and wife, Dorie. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Lauren Fielder, Ginger Hanchey and husband, Dan, Barry Reno, Ariel Reno and Max Rasor, Brazos Fielder and wife, Rachel, Mary Victoria Taylor and husband, Nate, Brooke Jamieson and husband, Raymond, and Olivia Fugate. She is also survived by 12 great-grandsons, Paul Clark Redman, Michael Redman, Andy Redman, Anatoly Redman, Rex Hearn, Oliver Hanchey, Atticus Hanchey, Bexar Fielder, Bowie Fielder, Fox Reno-Rasor, Raymond Arthur Jamieson V, and Davy Taylor. She is also survived by family members Paula Fugate and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Doris Fugate's life was celebrated in a service of Christian burial at the Waco Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of the Waco Memorial Cemetery and Chapel, on Saturday, September 11, 2021.



The family would like to thank her caregivers, administrators and staff at Heartis Seniors Living, and the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who attended her in her final days.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to:



Cook Children's Hospital



Volunteer Services Department



Christy Beck, Stitch-A-Wish Program Coordinator



801 Seventh Avenue



Fort Worth, Texas 76104-2796



"We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.