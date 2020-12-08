Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Quicksilver Katten
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX
Doris Quicksilver Katten

October 8, 1929 - December 7, 2020

Doris Quicksilver Katten, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many, died on December 7, 2020, at home in the comfort of her family. Her grace, dignity and wisdom is her enduring legacy.

Doris was born and raised in Wichita Falls, Texas. She and husband, Ed, lived in Waco for over 50 years where they raised their three children and were active members in the community. She was an outstanding chef and found great happiness in preparing and hosting meals, including her famous cocktail, for family and friends who filled their home with joy. Doris was the true embodiment of selflessness. She always thought of others first and served as a tireless volunteer to improve the lives of those less fortunate.

Doris is survived by her husband of 69 years, Edwin; children, Steven, Sue (Chuck) Tilis, and Noni (Max) Smith; along with her grandchildren, David (Monica Benson), Jeff (Christopher Vazquez,) Heather (Patrick) Meloy, Brandt (Elizabeth) Tilis and Ryan Tilis; and great-grandchildren, Nora, Samantha, Eden and Brooke.

A memorial service will be held, but due to the pandemic, it will be private.

Donations may be made to Jewish Children's Regional Service in New Orleans, National Council of Jewish Women in Washington DC or a charity of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Noni - So sorry to hear you lost your mom. Memories of sleep overs with lots of laughter in your home warm my heart.
Diane Beghtel Shavers
December 16, 2020
My sincere sympathy for your loss. I pray God's loving arms will embrace you with perfect peace during this time.
Judy Lynn Allen Bennett
December 9, 2020
Noni - My sincere condolences on the loss of your mom.
Marcia Dutschmann
December 9, 2020
Doris was such a wonderful lady! She was a dear friend and neighbor to our aunt Patty Witt. I will always remember the summers we spent in Waco, and running back and forth to the Katten’s house to visit Sue! My sincerest sympathy for your loss!
Sarah Smith Nemmers
Friend
December 8, 2020
My condolences to the Katten family. Doris was a gracious woman and a great cook. She and Ed were good next door neighbors to my in laws Phil and Fannie Smith. Thanks for caring.
DIANE Smith
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results