Doris Quicksilver Katten
October 8, 1929 - December 7, 2020
Doris Quicksilver Katten, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many, died on December 7, 2020, at home in the comfort of her family. Her grace, dignity and wisdom is her enduring legacy.
Doris was born and raised in Wichita Falls, Texas. She and husband, Ed, lived in Waco for over 50 years where they raised their three children and were active members in the community. She was an outstanding chef and found great happiness in preparing and hosting meals, including her famous cocktail, for family and friends who filled their home with joy. Doris was the true embodiment of selflessness. She always thought of others first and served as a tireless volunteer to improve the lives of those less fortunate.
Doris is survived by her husband of 69 years, Edwin; children, Steven, Sue (Chuck) Tilis, and Noni (Max) Smith; along with her grandchildren, David (Monica Benson), Jeff (Christopher Vazquez,) Heather (Patrick) Meloy, Brandt (Elizabeth) Tilis and Ryan Tilis; and great-grandchildren, Nora, Samantha, Eden and Brooke.
A memorial service will be held, but due to the pandemic, it will be private.
Donations may be made to Jewish Children's Regional Service in New Orleans, National Council of Jewish Women in Washington DC or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.