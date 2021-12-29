Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Doris Mae King Morby
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boren-Conner Funeral Home
Hwy 69 South
Bullard, TX
Doris Mae King Morby

July 5, 1929 - Dec. 24, 2021

Doris Mae (King) Morby, born July 5, 1929, died peacefully in her Tyler home on December 24, 2021, at age 92. Born in Clarksdale, MS, to the late Leon T. and

Evelyn Mabel (Watts) King, she was the oldest of six children. Moving to Pasadena, TX, in high school, she was disappointed that Texas girls basketball was limited to only half court play. In later years, she mentioned her teenage dream of being a women's college basketball coach! Doris met Glenn Herbert Morby on a blind date in 1949. This December, they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.

After raising four children, Doris took up tennis. In her seventies she competed nationally in doubles with her tennis friends. She played board games tirelessly with her 11 grandchildren, but as much as she loved them all, she did not let them win.

With soon-to-be 18 great-grandchildren, this matriarch was treasured and beloved. Neighbors, friends, strangers, and tradesmen were all considered family. Ready to move from this life, Doris and Jesus chose the Christmas season. It's been a wonderful life!

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William King; and granddaughter, Chelsea Elizabeth Morby.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn; daughter, Kathy Smith (Steve (Snuf); and sons, Steve (Kerry), Tim (Joannie), and Greg (Pam). In addition, grandchildren, Shannon Michaelis (Derek), Aaron Smith (Elise), Shane Smith (Lindsay), Ginger Ciminello (David), Valerie Morby, Clay Morby, Hilary Cook (Jeffery), Grant Morby (Courtney), Amy Morby, Carter Morby (Emily), and Dawson Morby (Hannah); sisters, Kathryn Fischer, Anne Landry, Sue Fontenot; brother, Paul King; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Doris will be 1 p.m., January 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tyler, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Boren-Conner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You and your family are in our prayers. May God comfort you during this time.
Robert and Joy Adams
Friend
January 19, 2022
Uncle Glenn and Kathy, Steve, Tim and Greg and families; Our condolences for your loss. Doris was a great lady and I always enjoyed her...her care, her laugh, her love for her Lord and Saviour and her family. In recent years I have learned what a special person she was in my own mother's life, and for that, I will be eternally grateful. She is having a great homecoming! Prayers and love for all.
David & Roberta Fischer
January 7, 2022
Esther, Jeff, Prod Srvcs Gang
December 30, 2021
Mr. Greg, so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time. Esther and Jeff
Esther Jimenez and Jeffrey Circle
Work
December 30, 2021
Glenn and family, we extend our sincere sympathy, and pray The Lord will comfort you during this time of grief.
Billy & Nancy Larson
Friend
December 29, 2021
