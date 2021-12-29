Uncle Glenn and Kathy, Steve, Tim and Greg and families; Our condolences for your loss. Doris was a great lady and I always enjoyed her...her care, her laugh, her love for her Lord and Saviour and her family. In recent years I have learned what a special person she was in my own mother's life, and for that, I will be eternally grateful. She is having a great homecoming! Prayers and love for all.

David & Roberta Fischer January 7, 2022