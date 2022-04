Doris Mae RicksOct. 11, 1932 - March 26, 2021Doris Mae Ricks, 88, of Waco, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Dr. Grear Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com