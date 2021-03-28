Menu
Doris Mae Ricks
1932 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Doris Mae Ricks

Oct. 11, 1932 - March 26, 2021

Doris Mae Ricks, 88, of Waco, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Dr. Grear Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my sincere condolences. May the "God of all comfort " be with your family during this difficult time.
R.Flynn
March 31, 2021
