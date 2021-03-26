Menu
Doris M. Sewell
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDowell Funeral Home
1104 Chestnut Street
Waco, TX
Doris M. Sewell

April 9, 1931 - March 10, 2021

Doris M. Peoples-Sewell passed away March 10, 2021, in Houston, TX. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Waco Memorial Park. Please wear a mask and social distance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Inez Peoples; brothers, William Peoples, Rogers Peoples and Ira Peoples Jr.; sisters, Martha Bradford and Evelyn Grant; and her husband of 48 years, Amos B. Sewell.

She leave behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Nellie (Melancon) Roberson and JoAnn Melancon; two granddaughters, Kelly Roberson and Rejina Richards; nephews, and a host family and friends.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
McDowell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. May God give you peace and strength.
Nella Wheeler-Scott
March 27, 2021
