Doris M. SewellApril 9, 1931 - March 10, 2021Doris M. Peoples-Sewell passed away March 10, 2021, in Houston, TX. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Waco Memorial Park. Please wear a mask and social distance.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Inez Peoples; brothers, William Peoples, Rogers Peoples and Ira Peoples Jr.; sisters, Martha Bradford and Evelyn Grant; and her husband of 48 years, Amos B. Sewell.She leave behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Nellie (Melancon) Roberson and JoAnn Melancon; two granddaughters, Kelly Roberson and Rejina Richards; nephews, and a host family and friends.