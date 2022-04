Doris StevensApril 21, 1931 - March 6, 2021Doris Earlene Stevens, 89, of Clifton, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Clifton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Clifton Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com