Dorothy Brown
June 19, 1945 - Sept. 13, 2021
Dorothy "Squkie" Brown of McGregor received her wings, as she passed away peacefully Monday night, September 13, 2021, at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 16, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, September 17, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Chaplain Luke Stokes officiating.
Dorothy was born June 19, 1945, in Boerne, Texas, the daughter of the late Ruby Pearl Cravey. She attended Tivy High School in Kerrville and later continued her education at McLennan Community College in Waco.
In 1973 she moved to the Waco area from Kerrville to raise her children. She had many accomplishments such as a column writer for the Iconolist in Crawford and was an advocate for social justice. She was a CASA advocate for McLennan County. Throughout her life she was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It has been said, she had the last word with her brothers-in-law and enjoyed her 2 to 4 p.m. naps.
Preceding her in death was her son, James "Jim" Ashley Holton, IV; a sister, Jean Walker.
Survivors include daughters; Holly Wolaver and husband, Rob, Courtney Holton; four sisters, Bunny Kennedy, Lee Decuir, Karen Spencer and husband, Joe, Penny Reichenau and husband, Gary; two grandchildren, Ashley Bell and husband, Ryan, Trey Benton and Rachel Peeler; great-grandchildren, Reese, Raelyn, Hutson, Caleb, Landon and Raylen; ten loving nieces and nephews.
The family express their sincere appreciation to Community Health Care of Texas (Providence Hospice), especially Kathi, Sonya, Judy, Luke and Derrick for their love and compassion they showed to their mom.
For those desiring, the family has suggested Community Health Care of Texas and Alzheimer's Association
, for memorial contributions.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.