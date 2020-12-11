Dorothy Conrad
June 17, 1936 - December 10, 2020
Dorothy Ann Conrad, 84, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at Zion United Church at Womack. Burial will follow at Clifton Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 12, at Clifton Funeral Home. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A link to the recorded service will be available Sunday evening at www.cliftonfh.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.