Dorothy Conrad
1936 - 2020
CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON
303 SOUTH AVE F
Clifton, TX
Dorothy Conrad

June 17, 1936 - December 10, 2020

Dorothy Ann Conrad, 84, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at Zion United Church at Womack. Burial will follow at Clifton Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 12, at Clifton Funeral Home. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A link to the recorded service will be available Sunday evening at www.cliftonfh.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON
303 SOUTH AVE F, Clifton, TX
Dec
13
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Zion United Church
1411 FM 219, Womack, TX
CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON
