Dorothy M. Grace
December 6, 1930 - December 5, 2020
Dorothy M. Grace was born December 6, 1930, in Wellington, Texas, the second of four children born to Lena and Miller Floyd Cason. She died Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, after a long battle with a series of ailments.
She was preceded in death by her husband, B. Gene Grace; her parents; and her sister, Donetia Griffith.
Dorothy is survived by brothers, David Cason (Midge) and Wendel Cason; children, Rob Grace (Cindy), Sandy Muston (Jim), Mark Grace (Linda Wilkerson), Lisa Slaton (Sammy) and Tim Grace (Melissa); 12 grandchildren, Brittni Grace, Clark Grace, Jason Muston, Charissa Washburn (Chuck), Josh Muston (Cristi), Nate Grace (Amy Jenkins), Megan Smith (Peter), Brandon Slaton (Heather), Lauren Gabell (Pat), Patrick Grace, Elizabeth Grace, and Jacob Grace; and by 17 great-grandchildren, Dalton, Chloe, Samuel, Sidney, Charlee, Hadley, Eyan, Spencer, Guthrie, Golden, Ezra, Sinéad, McKinley, Hagen, Luca, Lottie and Sila, and two more are on the way.
Raised in Amarillo, Dorothy's life changed when her father's milk truck was hit by a train when she was 17. He spent a year in the hospital and another year in a full body cast. Dorothy helped her mother care for her dad who, against all odds, eventually achieved a full recovery.
She attended Amarillo High School then Wayland Baptist University, where she met the love of her life and partner in ministry, Gene Grace. "I was nervous on our first date because he was a young man on fire for the Lord. I was afraid I couldn't keep up," she once stated.
Dorothy and Gene were married on October 1, 1950, in her home church, San Jacinto Baptist, in Amarillo. Over a marriage of 63 years, she proved a more than able partner in ministry to her pastor husband as well as a devoted mother, all while working outside home and church. She retired as a payroll coordinator for Certainteed Industries in Waco.
The couple served churches in Texas for nearly 60 years. After Gene's death, she continued to serve as a Sunday School teacher at Western Heights Baptist of Waco. Always alert for opportunities to help, she formed fast friendships at Stillwell Retirement Residence, often driving fellow residents to church, medical appointments and personal errands. Even after dementia began to hamper her, she offered kindness to everyone. Says her brother David, "Not only was Dorothy a godly woman, a dedicated pastor's wife, mother, and Christian, she was nice, and I will miss her."
Dorothy's Sunday School class members and her senior adult minister from Western Heights provided loving support while she lived in Waco, even after she moved to Dallas. Those who knew her admired her warmth, her active nature, and her readiness to lend a helping hand, especially with bible studies and worship.
Her children remember her passion for telling bible stories and her devoted (never rude!) witness to the gospel. She carried high expectations for the Grace children. She was imaginative and could be quite mischievous. She once convinced the kids that bootleggers were using an old shed across the alley to store liquor and had them investigate. When reminded of the event years later, she stated, "I was at my wits end with you kids; it was the only way I could think of to get you out of the house for a little while so I could get some sewing done." If ever there were a woman who exemplified the virtuous woman of Proverbs 31, it was Dorothy. Though we mourn her loss, we know her faith and God's love have made her whole in Christ.
The Grace children want to offer our gratitude to the staffs of Stillwell Retirement Residence and the members and pastors of Western Heights Baptist church for their faithful support of Dorothy. Marti Miller and many other staff of The Villages of Dallas as well as Skyla (Custom Care Hospice) and Robert (No Place Like Home) helped mom have a good life and provided compassionate care in her last months and days. No words can adequately express the depth of our gratitude to you.
The funeral service and interment will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco.
