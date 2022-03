Dorothy R. GriffinJuly 6, 1937 - March 15, 2022Dorothy Ray (Hindes) Griffin, 84, of Robinson, TX, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 21, at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com