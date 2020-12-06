Dorothy Gross
April 22, 1919 - Dec. 4, 2020
Dorothy Redding Gross passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, at Rosenthal Cemetery with Pastor Bob Rainey of Central United Methodist Church officiating.
Dorothy was born April 22, 1919, in Waco, Texas, to Hildred and Edna Earl Redding. She graduated from Waco High School. Dorothy was a homemaker and co-owner of Gross Food Market on Bosque Blvd. She enjoyed playing bridge, square dancing, church activities and volunteering at Caritas. She was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Pressley Gross; son, Thomas Booth Gross; infant son, William Gross; brother, H.F. (Punkin) Redding; and sister, Evelyn Brown.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Charles Pressley Gross and wife; daughter-in-law, Jane Overby; sister-in-law, Sherry Redding; grandchildren, Stephen Gross and wife, Robert Gross and wife, Amy Gross Anderson and husband, Stacey Gross Romanenko and husband, Andy Gross and wife, and Emily Florio and husband; nine wonderful great-grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Jenna, Lydia, Shane, Gavin, Avery, Riley and Sophie; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church or Caritas Food Bank. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHB family.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.