Dorothy Price
January 8, 1933 - September 30, 2020
Dorothy Anetta Price, 87, of China Spring, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Mon., Oct. 5, at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sun., Oct. 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX.
Dorothy was born Jan. 8, 1933, in China Spring to Willie W. and Grace (Wells) Ditto. She graduated from Waco High School in 1950. She married Robert Vernon Price, Jr. on July 8, 1950. To this marriage was born three children: son, Robert V. Price III, and daughters, Lynda D. Price and Susan K. (Price) Fischer.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Price, Jr.; daughter, Susan K. Fischer; son, Robert V. Price III; granddaughter, Suzanne Price; and brother-in-law, Robert Clemmons.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynda D. Price; sister, Sandra K. Clemons; grandson, Austin M. Price and wife, Sherry, and great-grandchildren, Myles, Jonathan, Maya and Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
