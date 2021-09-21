Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy J. Spanos
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Dorothy J. Spanos

Oct. 22, 1934 - Sept. 18, 2021

Dorothy J. Spanos, of Crawford, Texas, courageously battled Bulbar ALS over the past year and passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 86 on Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded in love by her family. Rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Father Albert as celebrant. Visitation will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco, with Father Boniface officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Memorial Cemetery in Crawford.

Dorothy was a faithful and devoted Catholic. She attended St. Eugene's Catholic Church in McGregor, and St. Paul the Apostle, in Horseshoe Bay.

Dorothy was born October 22, 1934, in Waco, to Martin Zapalac and Margaret Zapalac (Muhl). Dorothy grew up in LaGrange until she moved to Waco, where she graduated from Waco High at the age of 16. Following graduation, she attended vocational school and worked on the top floor of the ALICO building where she survived the 1953 Waco tornado.

Dorothy married the love of her life Nick L. Spanos on October 19, 1956, and shared 56 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013. They met through their love for horses and were both members at the Waco Saddle Club.

In 1966, Dorothy and Nick began their own personal company with two old trucks and a tractor for Red Arrow Freight Lines, LeeWay Motor Freight and Tex-Pack Express, which led them to owning and operating Nick L. Spanos Trucking Company. Together Dorothy and Nick expanded their operations by adding Nick L. Spanos Warehouses and Texas Aero, where she became a pilot. As a result, they became a transportation icon with first-class operations in the trucking and aeronautical industries. She was a very successful business woman and loved working even after "retirement". Flying ND Ranch and the Spanos Coffee Station in Crawford kept them involved in the business realm.

Dorothy considered her family to be her biggest accomplishment and blessing in life. She had two daughters, Kathy and Fran, and her legacy grew with six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was the matriarch of the family and her countless traditions, both sacred and fun-loving, will be carried on for years to come. Dorothy never knew a stranger and made friends wherever she went. You could usually find her hanging out with friends at Ridgewood Country Club and enjoying time at her second home in Horseshoe Bay. No matter where she was, or what she was doing, she always had an infectious smile on her face.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Martin Zapalac Jr.; sister-in-law, Bessie Zerlentes; brothers-in-law, Harry Spanos and John Zerlentes; nephew, Erick Spengler; great-niece, Angela Maine (Tanner).

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Kathy Leuschner (Spanos) and husband, Vernon, of Gholson, and Fran Shelton (Spanos) and husband, Ricky, of Crawford; grandchildren, Bobby Spanos, of Crawford, Nicole Lawrie (Spanos) and husband, Jason, of Arlington, Virginia, Chris Spanos and wife, Nicole, of Crawford, Texas, Brandon Shelton, of Buda, Brianna Hunstiger (Shelton) and husband, Kyle, of The Woodlands, and Nick Shelton and wife, Taylor, of Woodway; her great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Spanos, Gracie Morrill, Kameron Spanos, Mia Morrill, Hunter Spanos, Korbin Spanos, Brody Lawrie, Brooklyn Hunstiger, Jackson Hunstiger and Tatum Shelton; her sister-in-law, Yvonne Spanos of Addison, Illinois; nephew, Stephen Spanos of Addison; nieces, Pam Tanner-Lacour of Conroe, Texas, Nicolette Zapalac of Houston, and Kristi Spengler, of Frankfort, Illinois. She is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family members and her faithful dog, Lady.

Pallbearers are Bobby Spanos, Chris Spanos, Nick Shelton, Brandon Shelton, Jason Lawrie, and Kyle Hunstiger.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Providence Hospice and Divine Home Health for the extraordinary care provided. We are extremely grateful for their care, compassion and kindness you provided for Dorothy and our family during this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.

The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Rosary
5:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Fran, Ricky and family, We are so very sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. We will pray that God will sustain you in the weeks and months ahead... Jon and Kris
Jon and Kris Hunstiger
September 24, 2021
Fran, please know you and your family are in our prayers. Sorry for you loss and God Bless You.
Scott J. Salmans
Friend
September 22, 2021
Fran and Kathy and all the family. We are so sorry to read of Dorothy's passing. She and Nick meant so much to our family over the years. May God wrap His arms around all of you during this difficult time and in the days ahead.. She is with Nick now and I know that makes her happy.....
Mitch and Rhonda Seymour
Friend
September 22, 2021
Kathy, Fran, other family & friends; We are so very sorry to hear about your Mom! You are all in our thoughts and prayers! May God give you His extra strength and guidance to make it through these difficult days ahead! Sincerely, Bimbo & Bridget Jenkins
Byron & Bridget Jenkins
Friend
September 21, 2021
My condolences.
Karen Nolan
Friend
September 21, 2021
Kathy and Fran, there aren´t words enough to tell you how sorry I about Dorothy. She was a very special lady, was always laughing when I saw her. And...what an amazing family she had. I will keep you in my prayers and love you always. Teri
Teri Segars Milos
September 21, 2021
Kathy, Fran and families, so saddened to learn of your Mom´s passing. Thoughts and prayers are sent your way. Eleanor and Robyn
Eleanor Rains
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results