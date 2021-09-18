Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Thompson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Dorothy Thompson

Jan. 25, 1926 - Sept. 16, 2021

Dorothy Thompson, 95, of Robinson, TX, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, with her family by her side. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Dorothy was born January 25, 1926, in Waco, TX, to Ernest C. and Leona Purczinsky Overby. She graduated from Waco High School and married Harry Thompson December 20, 1943. They celebrated 70 ½ years of marriage until his death June 30, 2015. They moved to Robinson in 1957 and were very involved in the community and her children's school activities. She started the Robinson Fun Fest, The Miss Robinson Pageant, and participated in the Robinson Christmas parade. She served as City Secretary for the City of Robinson and even ran for Mayor. Dorothy was a Baptist and a very devoted Christian.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband; four brothers; and her son-in-law, Larry Moss, in January 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Moss of Robinson; son, Steve Thompson of Waco; grandchildren, David, Darrell, Alissa, and Becky and husband Charles; two great-granddaughters, Madison Moss and Ava Moss; one great-grandson, Zach Thompson; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Nanny Fats will be greatly missed by her family.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Sep
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Robinson Cemetery
620 East Stegall Rd., Robinson, TX
Sep
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Robinson Cemetery
620 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kathy, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jenita Ferguson
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results