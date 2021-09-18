Dorothy Thompson
Jan. 25, 1926 - Sept. 16, 2021
Dorothy Thompson, 95, of Robinson, TX, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, with her family by her side. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Dorothy was born January 25, 1926, in Waco, TX, to Ernest C. and Leona Purczinsky Overby. She graduated from Waco High School and married Harry Thompson December 20, 1943. They celebrated 70 ½ years of marriage until his death June 30, 2015. They moved to Robinson in 1957 and were very involved in the community and her children's school activities. She started the Robinson Fun Fest, The Miss Robinson Pageant, and participated in the Robinson Christmas parade. She served as City Secretary for the City of Robinson and even ran for Mayor. Dorothy was a Baptist and a very devoted Christian.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband; four brothers; and her son-in-law, Larry Moss, in January 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Moss of Robinson; son, Steve Thompson of Waco; grandchildren, David, Darrell, Alissa, and Becky and husband Charles; two great-granddaughters, Madison Moss and Ava Moss; one great-grandson, Zach Thompson; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Nanny Fats will be greatly missed by her family.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.