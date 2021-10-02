Doug JonesNov. 8, 1951 - Sept. 30, 2021Harold "Doug" Jones passed away peacefully at home on September 30, surrounded by his wife and children. A Celebration of his life will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, October 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Doug was born November 8, 1951, in Waco, Texas, to William Robert Jones and Iva Alene Jones. Doug worked in the Auto supply business for over 50 years. He had many loyal customers who would only deal with him. He managed Cobbs automotive for his dear friend, Daryl Cobbs, for ten years and was the manager and organizer for two Napa Auto Supply stores for louis Sims. He loved the people he worked with and his loyal customers. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Motley on July 1971 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was the very proud father of Brandon Douglas Jones, Tara Jones Delon and William "Troy" Jones. Doug served six years in the United States Marine Corp reserve. He was a past member of the Geo. N. Denton Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Directors Staff of the Shriners and the Royal Order of Jesters.Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Doyle and Hattie Motley; grandparents; sister, Shirley Smith; half-brother, Jerry Jones; best friend, Rickey Liles.He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Brandon Jones, Tara DeLon and husband, Chris, Troy Jones; grandchildren, Kyler Jones, Anna and Elena DeLon; his loyal golden retriever, Brewski; brother, Bobby and wife Elaine; friends who were more like family, Doyle Lawless, Marianne Buddy, the Hoffman's and the Boynton's.Donations may be made to Fuzzy Friends.