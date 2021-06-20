Doug KincannonJan. 25, 1949 - June 17, 2021Roy Douglas Kincannon, of Waco, passed away suddenly at Seton Medical Center in Austin on Thurs., June 17, 2021. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wed., June 23, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tues., June 22, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco.Doug was born January 25, 1949, in Waco, to August and Lucille (Sedberry) Kincannon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Royce (Sam) Kincannon; son, Sammy Joe Collins; sons-in-law, Robert Gylling , and James Harrell.He is survived by daughters, Charlotte Flowers-Gylling of Bruceville-Eddy, Tracy Harrell of Hewitt, TX; grandchildren, James Harrell Jr. of Hewiit, Charlsea Quijada and husband, Edgar, of DeSoto, Hannah Flowers of Bruceville-Eddy; great-grandchildren, Rheyn Harell of Hewitt, Elliott Quijada of DeSoto; best friend, Ken Adkison of Waco; and numerous cousins and friends.Doug grew up in Bruceville-Eddy where he graduated from B-E High School in 1967. After high school he attended Sam Houston State University before returning to Waco to manage the Melody Ranch and Western Club for Buddy Moore. There he met and married the love of his life, Royce Norene (Sam). He worked in the lumber business for 15 years before going to work for the Waco Tribune Herald where he retired in 2014. He was an avid gardener and loved to work in the yard. He was very dedicated to his family and enjoyed keeping everyone in line with daily phone calls and reminders of things to be done. He was also a founding member of the B-E Exes Organization.Doug (Poo) as he was known to his kids and grandkids was a loving dad and grandad and was the rock of his family. He will be sorely missed.Honorary Pallbearers are Ken Adkisson, Cleo Cranford, James Harrell Jr. Edgar Quijada, Brad Sedberry, Henry Beseda and Ken Flowers.