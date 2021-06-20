Menu
Doug Kincannon
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Doug Kincannon

Jan. 25, 1949 - June 17, 2021

Roy Douglas Kincannon, of Waco, passed away suddenly at Seton Medical Center in Austin on Thurs., June 17, 2021. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wed., June 23, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tues., June 22, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco.

Doug was born January 25, 1949, in Waco, to August and Lucille (Sedberry) Kincannon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Royce (Sam) Kincannon; son, Sammy Joe Collins; sons-in-law, Robert Gylling , and James Harrell.

He is survived by daughters, Charlotte Flowers-Gylling of Bruceville-Eddy, Tracy Harrell of Hewitt, TX; grandchildren, James Harrell Jr. of Hewiit, Charlsea Quijada and husband, Edgar, of DeSoto, Hannah Flowers of Bruceville-Eddy; great-grandchildren, Rheyn Harell of Hewitt, Elliott Quijada of DeSoto; best friend, Ken Adkison of Waco; and numerous cousins and friends.

Doug grew up in Bruceville-Eddy where he graduated from B-E High School in 1967. After high school he attended Sam Houston State University before returning to Waco to manage the Melody Ranch and Western Club for Buddy Moore. There he met and married the love of his life, Royce Norene (Sam). He worked in the lumber business for 15 years before going to work for the Waco Tribune Herald where he retired in 2014. He was an avid gardener and loved to work in the yard. He was very dedicated to his family and enjoyed keeping everyone in line with daily phone calls and reminders of things to be done. He was also a founding member of the B-E Exes Organization.

Doug (Poo) as he was known to his kids and grandkids was a loving dad and grandad and was the rock of his family. He will be sorely missed.

Honorary Pallbearers are Ken Adkisson, Cleo Cranford, James Harrell Jr. Edgar Quijada, Brad Sedberry, Henry Beseda and Ken Flowers.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We worked with Doug at the Trib for many many years. One of the best men we have ever met. So sorry for your loss.
Bryant and Linda Nelson
Work
July 10, 2021
Countless memories of Doug as co worker at Waco Tribune Herald. Doug always had a way to make the best out of each and every day . You will be missed by so many and my prayers and condolences to the family at this time of grief . Until we meet again .
Teresa Walts
Work
June 22, 2021
I wanted to send my condolences to the Kincannon Family. Doug was a kind and talented man! May God bless each of you!
Earl W Stinnett
Work
June 22, 2021
