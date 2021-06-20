Doug Meadows



April 28, 1942 - June 9, 2021



Doug Meadows of Abilene passed away on June 9, 2021, under hospice care surrounded by his family.



The family hosted a memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, located at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, with First Baptist Church pastor Joe Frush officiating. After the service, the family held a visitation to do what Doug did best: socializing.



Doug was born on April 28, 1942, to Hervey and Letha Meadows in his childhood home in McGregor, TX. He was a McGregor High School Bulldog and a "real rebel" according to his mother. Doug had the looks of Elvis, drove a turquoise 57 Chevy (really fast according to the McGregor Police), and the gift of gab… well, according to everyone who met him. Doug was baptized by Reverend Jack Riddlehoover at College Avenue Baptist Church.



He spent his college years attending Tyler Junior College, Temple Junior College and spent some time at Baylor University where he studied religion. Rumor has it he used his college money for flying lessons but that ended with a crash landing. He married Fran Meadows McIver of Crawford in 1963. Although they divorced in 1982, they remained lifelong friends.



Doug worked for his dad at the Hervey Meadows & Sons Drilling Company in McGregor where he learned his skills and passion for waterworks. He then bought the Smith Plumbing & Hardware Store in Valley Mills, TX, where he was a city councilman and used his training from Baylor as a lay preacher at the First Baptist Church.



He moved his family to Abilene in 1972 after taking a job with the Rohan Company as a salesman where he traveled miles and miles around Texas. After his retirement, Doug became a manufacturer and invented and patented a hammer he named the Mary-A that he sold to city water utilities all over the world. Soon to follow was a smaller hammer named "The Jake" after his first grandson.



Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Brown Meadows of Baird whom he married in 1984; his parents; his sister-in-law, Margaret Meadows; and numerous friends.



Doug is survived by his best assets and most valuable possessions in life: his children and grandchildren. His greatest joy was telling anyone who would listen about their achievements and successes. He was a proud Daddy and Grandpa! They include his son and best friend, Kent Meadows of North Padre Island and his wife, Ashley, whom he considered a daughter; his daughter (and favorite), Mindy Meadows Carr of Austin and Ross Ettin; his stepchildren, Cindy Craine and husband, Joe, of Fort Worth; Robert Dix of Lubbock; grandchildren, Jake Meadows and fiancée, Carla, of San Antonio; Major Carr of New York City, Chapell Carr of Austin, and Lillian and Wyatt Dix of Lubbock. He is also survived by his brothers, Joe Meadows, Ray Meadows and his wife, Becky, all of Waco, and loving nieces and nephews.



A member of First Baptist Church he loved being a door greeter. We are not sure how the congregation ever made it to Church because Doug loved to talk and tell stories. He outlived most of his friends however he got great joy visiting with people at his office, post office, United Grocery, his bank, and just about everywhere he went. He never met a stranger. He was a former member of The Shriners and Mason Fraternal Organizations.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bille Fields who cared for our dad and helped him live at home during the last year. And to Fran and Jerry McIver for all their support for Doug and Mary throughout the years. We also want to thank Hendricks Hospice who took great care of Doug and his family. Memorials may be given to Hendricks Hospice, 1651 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.