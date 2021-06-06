Douglas DodsonSept. 16, 1941 - July 3, 2020Doug Dodson, 78, of Waco passed away July 3, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the family chose to wait for a safer time to honor him. This amazing man will be celebrated from 1 to 3 p.m., June 12, 2021, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. We, his wife and children, hope all of his friends and extended family will be there to share stories of Doug. Grace Gardens Funeral Home is located at 8220 Woodway Dr, Woodway, TX 76712.