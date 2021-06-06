Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Dodson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Douglas Dodson

Sept. 16, 1941 - July 3, 2020

Doug Dodson, 78, of Waco passed away July 3, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the family chose to wait for a safer time to honor him. This amazing man will be celebrated from 1 to 3 p.m., June 12, 2021, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. We, his wife and children, hope all of his friends and extended family will be there to share stories of Doug. Grace Gardens Funeral Home is located at 8220 Woodway Dr, Woodway, TX 76712.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.